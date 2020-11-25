Bring holiday cheer (and a mask) to Gatlinburg Winter Magic events

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — 2020 is almost over and event organizers in Gatlinburg still want to try and spark some holiday cheer as the year comes to a close with several Gatlinburg Winter Magic events starting this week.

The Gatlinburg Festival of Trees, which began Wednesday, Nov. 25 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 29 is just the start of the Gatlinburg Winter Magic.

Up next, on Monday, Nov. 30 and running through Sunday, Dec. 6 is the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community’s Holiday Craft Show.

Also, now through Feb. 28, 2021 you can take a self-guided tour of the lights set up all across the city via the Visit Gatlinburg app’s “Gatlinburg Self-Guided Winter Magic Lights Tour.”

There’s a map with each display location on the Visit Gatlinburg app.