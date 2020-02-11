Bristol Motor Speedway meets with Nashville Mayor Cooper about fairgrounds future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bristol Motor Speedway ownership is continuing its push to bring NASCAR at the highest level back to the Fairgrounds in Nashville.

Tuesday afternoon BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell released a statement about their meeting with Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Fair Board. While it did not include dollar figures or intimate details of a plan, it does include the groups strong interest in restoring the track and sharing space with Nashville SC of the MLS.

“We’ve presented the city – Mayor Cooper and the Fair Board – with a plan to restore the historic speedway and give it an economically viable future. In meetings with Mayor Cooper, his team and other city officials during the past several weeks, we’ve been asked to evaluate different operating scenarios and have provided information to the city as requested. We’ve done everything we have been asked to do and have met with everyone we have been asked to meet with. We will continue to provide any assistance necessary as the city considers what’s best for the future of the Fairgrounds.



“Because the Fair Board has a Metro Charter-obligation to maintain the speedway, we have been and continue to be optimistic that the commissioners and the mayor will be supportive of a partnership with BMS to modernize and financially sustain the speedway.



“Our team has long believed in the future of the historic speedway and the Fairgrounds. We became even more excited about that future when Nashville was awarded an MLS franchise and committed to build a new soccer stadium. It is within the city’s reach to have a thriving multi-use sports and entertainment complex to create a true landmark for the city.” BMS GM Jerry Caldwell

RELATED: Nashville mayor predicts having MLS, NASCAR at fairgrounds