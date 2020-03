BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a social media post on Thursday, officials said that there are no changes to Bristol Motor Speedway’s NASCAR race weekend schedule in April.

Bristol Motor Speedway officials added, “We’ll be adding hand-washing stations in key places, distributing hand sanitizer and deep-cleaning high-traffic areas where things like hand-rails are touched often.”

