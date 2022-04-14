BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man is dead after reportedly leading police on a pursuit and firing multiple shots at officers, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI revealed that at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a Sullivan County deputy noticed a vehicle “being driven erratically” near Sullivan East High School. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver allegedly fired shots out the window while attempting to evade police.









Scene photos from Ash Lane. PHOTOS: WJHL

The unidentified driver then led officers on a pursuit, and when he reached the White Top Road and Highway 394 intersection, the male suspect reportedly fired more shots at a Bristol, Tennessee police officer before continuing down White Top Road and crossing over Volunteer Parkway to turn onto Maplehurst Lane.

“He then drove into the yard of a residence in the 200 block of Elm Lane before getting out of the vehicle and running behind the home,” the TBI release states. “The Bristol officer attempted to make contact with the man, but according to reports from the scene, the man pointed a gun at the officer, resulting in the officer firing shots…He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) stated in a release that the fatal shooting occurred at 9:35 a.m. after the suspect abandoned his damaged vehicle to flee on foot.

TBI agents continue to investigate events leading up to the shooting, the release stated. The agency will share the findings with District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who will determine whether the officers’ actions were justified. The TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents.

Leslie Earheart with the TBI told News Channel 11 that the suspect should be identified at a later time on Thursday.

This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.