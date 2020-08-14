Bristol, Tenn. PD asks public for help in locating missing man last seen August 3

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating a missing persons case and is asking for the public’s help.

According to a post from the City of Bristol, TN, Orville Brown, 55, was last seen by family members on August 3 around 2 a.m.

The post says foul play is not suspected, but there are issues surrounding Orville’s disappearance that authorities say are concerning.

Anyone with information about Orville’s location is asked to call BTPD at 423-989-5600.