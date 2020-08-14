BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating a missing persons case and is asking for the public’s help.
According to a post from the City of Bristol, TN, Orville Brown, 55, was last seen by family members on August 3 around 2 a.m.
The post says foul play is not suspected, but there are issues surrounding Orville’s disappearance that authorities say are concerning.
Anyone with information about Orville’s location is asked to call BTPD at 423-989-5600.
- Bristol, Tenn. PD asks public for help in locating missing man last seen August 3
- Judge: Mom accused in QAnon kidnapping plot can stand trial
- Clear the Shelters: Actor Dennis Quaid adopts cat named Dennis Quaid
- Halloween candy is arriving earlier than usual
- Southwest removes family from flight after 3-year-old with autism refuses mask