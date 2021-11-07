BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- The Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

According BVPD, Emma Rogers was last seen at her Bristol, Virginia home on Nov. 6 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

According to a police description, Rogers is 5’1″ and weighs 165 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say Rogers is traveling in a silver 2015 Kia Optima with a UDU-7060 Virginia license plate.

Anyone with information about Rogers is asked to contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.