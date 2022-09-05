WATE 6 On Your Side
Britain’s longest-serving monarch is the only sovereign most Britons have ever known.
LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort …
LONDON (AP) — From her ambulance service during World War II to being immortalized by a Beatles song, Queen Elizabeth II has been the only monarch that most people in Britain …
The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.” That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, …