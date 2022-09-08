KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those looking to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, there are a few taverns and pubs to visit right here in East Tennessee.

Boyd’s Jig and Reel

The Jig and Reel in Knoxville’s Old City calls itself an authentic Scottish music and Whisky pub and few would disagree. The pub’s mission is to “celebrate and preserve our regions’ musical heritage in the only way it can be done: playing tunes and passing them on from musician to musician.” Live music is often heard coming from the iconic red building at the corner of W Jackson Avenue and S Central Street.

The menu at the Jig and Reel includes Scotch eggs, Boyd’s Toad in the Hole, corned beef and cabbage, neeps and tatties, fish and chips, and even haggis.

The pub is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. On Fridays, they are open from 4 p.m. to midnight, and on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to midnight. On Sundays, the hours are a bit more limited, being open from 2-9 p.m.

Clancy’s Tavern & Whiskey House

Just a few blocks away from the Scottish pub Jig and Reel is an Irish pub, Clancy’s Tavern and Whiskey House.

Opened in 2014, the pub serves traditional Irish food in a 100-year-old building. It is owned and operated by lifelong friends Danny Clancy and Josh Turbyville, both raised in Knoxville. The menu includes beer-battered cod, fried bologna, fish and chips, Irish whiskey wings and more.

Located at 602 S Gay Street in Knoxville, they are open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, and Monday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. through 2 a.m.

The Fox & Parrot Tavern

The tavern at 1065 Glades Road in Gatlinburg claims to be the only authentic British tavern in the Smokies, and definitely “not a fast food establishment,” the website says.

The owner, Brian Papworth, says he is a grandson of an English immigrant and a self-proclaimed “Anglophile.” The tavern opened in 1998 with Brian’s vision of “being the kind of place that travelers would have frequented during the carriage trade in the late 18th century,” the website says.

The menu at Fox & Parrot Tavern serves traditional dishes, such as bubble & squeak. Cornish pasties, fish and chips, Scotch eggs, and a ploughman’s lunch.

The tavern is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the tavern is open from noon to 10 p.m., and on Sundays, they are open from noon to 6 p.m.

Union Jack’s English Pub

Unions Jack’s on South Northshore Drive in Knoxville claims to be the first English Pub to ever call Knoxville home. The original owners chose to open the pub to pay homage to a Welsh grandmother, according to the pub’s history online. The name came from a newspaper popular in pubs at the time. Current owners Aaron and Jenn Nelson took ownership in 2017.

The establishment is open from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, the pub is open from Noon to 3 a.m.

Union Jacks serves sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs with names like Queen Victoria, Guy Fawkes, Churchill and Henry V.