Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96.

Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.

During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson, since Harry Truman.

Former President Trump praised Elizabeth’s “exceptional service to the people,” saying in a post on Truth Social, “May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

The 45th president appeared to share a special affinity for the queen, who he had described as being beloved by his mother. Trump called Elizabeth an “incredible woman” ahead of his 2018 visit to Windsor Castle to meet with her.

“What a grand and beautiful lady she was,” Trump said in a Thursday statement, “there was nobody like her!”

Former President Obama issued a lengthy remembrance of the queen just hours after her death was announced.

“Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us,” Obama said.

In this May 25, 2011, file photo, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for a reciprocal dinner at Winfield House in London. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

The ex-commander in chief highlighted his personal experience with Elizabeth during a 2009 visit to England.

“Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” Obama said.

“Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Obama lauded Elizabeth for her “dedicated leadership,” saying he and the former first lady “are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service.”

In this Saturday, June 4, 1994, file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she sits alongside President Bill Clinton at a dinner in the Guildhall in Portsmouth, England, commemorating the 50th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

Former President Bill Clinton said he and his wife, former secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were joining with people “all around the world” in “giving thanks for [Elizabeth’s] life.”

Calling the queen a “source of stability, serenity and strength,” the 42nd president said he was thankful “for the kindness she showed us through the years, particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000.”

In this May 7, 2007, file photo, President Bush and Queen Elizabeth II arrive to take part in arrival ceremonies on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Former President George W. Bush recalled when he and wife Laura Bush spent time at Buckingham Palace, saying in a statement that “having tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency.”

“Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign,” Bush said.

In this file photo dated May 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II are photographed with French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, at Buckingham Palace in London. (Pool Photo via AP, File)

Ninety-seven-year-old former President Jimmy Carter, who was born two years before Elizabeth, said he and wife Rosalynn extended their condolences to the monarch’s family and the citizens of the U.K.

“Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration,” Carter said of Elizabeth in a statement, “and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader.”