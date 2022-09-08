LONDON (WATE) — Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace Thursday morning that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, had been placed under medical supervision, we’re looking back at photos of Britain’s beloved queen.
A timeline for funeral events has not been released. The Royal Family’s official website was taken down shortly after her death was announced.
“The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made,” is posted on the website.
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born April 21, 1926. She was never supposed to be queen, as the oldest daughter of the Duke of York and the former Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. That changed when Edward VIII abdicated the throne. Elizabeth’s father, the Duke of York, became King George VI.
Queen Elizabeth ascended to throne upon her father’s death in 1952. She reigned for 70 years before dying Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8, 2022.
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with additional photos and information.