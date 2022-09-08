LONDON (WATE) — Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace Thursday morning that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, had been placed under medical supervision, we’re looking back at photos of Britain’s beloved queen.

A timeline for funeral events has not been released. The Royal Family’s official website was taken down shortly after her death was announced.

“The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made,” is posted on the website.

FILE – This photo combo shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during the State Opening of Parliament, London, in April, 1966 on the left and Nov. 15, 2006, on the right. Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 an unprecedented reign that has made her a symbol of stability as the United Kingdom navigated an age of uncertainty. (AP Photo, Arthur Edwards, Pool, File)

In this photo released by Royal Windsor Horse Show on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 and taken in March 2022, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo with her Fell ponies Bybeck Nightingale, right, and Bybeck Katie on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor. Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state. (henrydallalphotography.com/Royal Windsor Horse Show via AP)

This undated photo provided by Mattel shows Mattel’s new Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was marking her 96th birthday privately Thursday, April 21, 2022, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England, a refuge from the affairs of state. This birthday comes during the queen’s platinum jubilee year, marking her 70 years on the throne. While Thursday will be low-key, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official birthday. (Mattel via AP)

FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Queen Elizabeth II will miss the traditional royal garden party season, where she would normally meet with hundreds of people on the grounds of her residences in London and Edinburgh. The 96-year-old monarch will be represented instead by other members of her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Before the pandemic, the queen invited over 30,000 people each year to the gardens of Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE – In this June 19, 1962 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II arrive at Royal Ascot race meeting, England. There certainly won’t be fuss. Count on that. When Britain’s Prince Philip reaches the grand age of 99 on Wednesday, he will spend it quietly and in much the same way he’s spent most of his adult life: beside Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to gather the royal family for Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate in eastern England, amid concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant. he royal palace said Monday, Dec, 20, 2021 that the 95-year-old queen will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has spent most of her time during the pandemic. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 1952 file photo, Britain;s Queen Elizabeth II, wearing an ermine coat over her full-skirted evening dress, arrives at Royal Festival Hall in London to attend the St. Cecilia’s Day concert. Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur. The palace said Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of fur outfits she already has. The decision pleased animal rights activists who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes. (AP Photo, File)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, left, talks to members of the West Norfolk Befriending Society during a reception to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee, at Sandringham House, her Norfolk residence, in Sandringham, England, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Queen has hosted a reception for members of the local community and volunteer groups at Sandringham House on the eve of Accession Day, the seventieth anniversary of her reign. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)

FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey in London, Oct. 12, 2021. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service in central London to remember Britain’s war dead, Buckingham Palace said Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II talks with with celebrity guests Lionel Blair, centre and June Whitfield, at the Help The Aged Living Legends at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday May 3 2006. Blair has died at the age of 92, it was reported on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Fiona Hanson/Pool via AP, File)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II leaves after the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Oct. 14, 2021. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, June, 19, 2014, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip arrive by carriage in the parade ring on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot, England. In the TV program ‘Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers’ released late Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, members of the royal family have spoken admiringly of the late Duke of Edinburgh’s barbecuing skills. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, FILE)

FILE – In this Thursday July 8, 2021 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England. Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior representatives has said in a television interview to be broadcast later Friday, Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, file)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II smiles, during day five of of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Saturday June 19, 2021. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II watches a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday June 12, 2021. In line with government advice The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits the HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, right, walk through the Royal Gallery in the Houses of Parliament prior to the Queen making The Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Queen Elizabeth II goes to parliament Wednesday to outline the government’s legislative program with far less pageantry than usual in a speech expected to be dominated by Britain’s plans for leaving the European Union. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)

From left, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Prince William appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022. After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee ended Sunday with the crowd outside Buckingham Palace singing “God Save the Queen.” But as the tributes to the queen’s lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is coming to an end. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Monday, June 27, 2022, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood week. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

FILE – Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth II will skip the Braemar Gathering, a popular Highland Games event, as she struggles with issues getting around. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London in 2018. Now that the Royal Family has said farewell to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and, in coming months, the celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne. This combination of events is reminding the United Kingdom that the reign of the queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is finite. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

President Ernesto Geisel of Brazil drives in an open carriage with Queen Elizabeth II from London’s Victoria Station en route to Buckingham Palace on May 4, 1976, at the start of his four day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/BIPNA/Harris/Pool)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 12: (L-R) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during “The Patron’s Lunch” celebrations for The Queen’s 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, to view the Energetics Enclosure and display of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is encouraging people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the shot is quick, harmless and will help protect others against the disease. In a video call with the officials responsible for rolling out the vaccine broadcast on Friday Feb. 26, 2021, the 94-year-old monarch compared the effort that’s gone into Britain’s national vaccination campaign to the way people worked together during World War II. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP, File)

FILE – In this June 8, 1982 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, go horseback riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, England. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File)

In this image released on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at a homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as the royal couple sit in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, England, Nov. 17, 2020, ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary. Elizabeth married Philip on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the children of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and great-grandchildren to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcolny of the Foreign Office, during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

FILE – In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, members of Britain’s Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family are facing a 35 million pound ($45 million) hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to a shortage of tourists. Keeper of the Privy Purse Michael Stevens said Friday. Sept. 25, 2020 that a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a shortfall of 15 million pounds over three years in the royal household’s general funding. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II smiles while receiving the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola Cassis during an audience at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, April 28, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues. The palace said in a statement Monday, May 9 that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had “reluctantly’’ decided not to attend.(Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP, file)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stands with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as they listen to the US national anthem at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)



Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 17, 2020. Captain Sir Tom raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. As part of a surprise announcement distancing themselves from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan declared they will “work to become financially independent” _ a move that has not been clearly spelled out and could be fraught with obstacles. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

In this undated photo provided by Buckingham Palace, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George smile as they prepare special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative. (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via AP)







FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.(Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born April 21, 1926. She was never supposed to be queen, as the oldest daughter of the Duke of York and the former Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. That changed when Edward VIII abdicated the throne. Elizabeth’s father, the Duke of York, became King George VI.

Queen Elizabeth ascended to throne upon her father’s death in 1952. She reigned for 70 years before dying Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8, 2022.

