Brother of 49ers player killed in stabbing, in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The brother of San Francisco 49ers player killed after being stabbed in middle Tennessee.

Officers report a fight began over a woman around three Saturday morning inside the Dogwood Nashville Bar. The fight spilled into the street and three people were stabbed. Two of those victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.

They have been identified as 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni the third. Clayton Beathard is thee younger brother of CJ-Beathhard, the back-up quarterback for the 49ers.

Police released surveillance video Saturday with a statement saying four people are wanted for questioning. The two men standing at the center booth and the man and woman at the bottom of the video who join them.

The 49ers releasing a statement saying C-J wouldn’t be playing in the game against the Los Angeles Rams. Instead he traveled home to be with his family as soon as he heard the news.