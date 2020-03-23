Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. dies from coronavirus in Tennessee

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has become the second person in Tennessee to die as a result of COVID-19, according to Flanagan.

Flanagan revealed the information about the death of her brother Ron, a “tough-as-nails Marine,” in a public post to her Instagram page late Sunday night.

She wrote, “To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death. But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband.”

View this post on Instagram

Almost exactly two months after we buried our dad, my brother Ron passed away on Saturday. To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death. But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband. Ron was a tough-as-nails Marine who was a big teddy bear on the inside. He never left my dad’s side during his final weeks and took care of everyone else in the way only he could. His politics didn’t match mine AT ALL (and we joked about it constantly) but Ron was a very good man who had an amazing capacity to love. I miss him dearly. Several weeks ago, Ron was diagnosed with cancer. His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome If you feel fine, that’s great. But please consider the possibility that you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it, and then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public. COVID-19 now has a personal connection to me. Please do all you can to prevent one for you. #StayHomeMN

A post shared by Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) on

Flanagan said her brother died Saturday, several weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

“His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19,” she wrote. “He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome.”

Following her brother’s death, Flanagan urged people to practice ‘social distancing.’

“If you feel fine, that’s great,” she said. “But please consider the possibility that you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it, and then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public.”

Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed the second person to die in Tennessee from the coronavirus passed away at their hospital and said the person lived in a county adjacent to Davidson County. Flanagan did not reveal which county her brother called home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus"

GSMNP adapts to latest health guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSMNP adapts to latest health guidance"

USA Track joins USA Swimming in urging Olympics be postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "USA Track joins USA Swimming in urging Olympics be postponed"

Coronavirus tips from the CDC and state and local COVID-19 hotlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus tips from the CDC and state and local COVID-19 hotlines"

Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak"

Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'"

Knoxville restaurant holds fundraisers for employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville restaurant holds fundraisers for employees"

Second Harvest food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Harvest food bank"

Trump invokes powers to spur virus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump invokes powers to spur virus supplies"

Trump contradicts Fauci, slams reporter over drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump contradicts Fauci, slams reporter over drug"

Knoxville gyms impacted by executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville gyms impacted by executive order"

First possible COVID-19 death in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "First possible COVID-19 death in Tennessee"

Two orders issued impacting Knox County, Knoxville restaurants and bars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two orders issued impacting Knox County, Knoxville restaurants and bars"

DCS changing polities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCS changing polities amid pandemic"

Knoxville Pays It Foward offering assistance amid COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Pays It Foward offering assistance amid COVID-19 outbreak"

Home healthcare affected by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home healthcare affected by COVID-19"

Knoxville lab providing 10,000 new COVID-19 test kits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville lab providing 10,000 new COVID-19 test kits"

MEDIC seeing donors by appointment only

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDIC seeing donors by appointment only"

TN couple stuck in Peru during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN couple stuck in Peru during pandemic"

Funeral homes impacted by COVID19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral homes impacted by COVID19 guidelines"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter