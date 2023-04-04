ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – More details are being released about last week’s deadly shooting in Roane County that left one person dead and injured two others.

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Wilson walked into Midtown Auto Body on Roane State Highway in Harriman last Thursday and shot three victims.

Wilson was then shot by a law enforcement officer and arrested. One of the victim’s brothers said this isn’t the first time Wilson has been a threat to his family.

According to law enforcement, the shooting stemmed from “an ongoing domestic dispute with the family.”

Amanda Windham died in the shooting. Kelsey Wilson, the wife of suspect Brian Wilson, who was injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized; and Rocky King, the father of Kelsey Wilson, who was injured in the shooting and has since been released from the hospital.

According to a family member, Brian and Kelsey were going through a divorce.

Earlier that day, Wilson was in custody as a suspect in a house fire but bailed out of jail around 10:30 that morning.

“They knew this guy has been a problem, he burned my brother’s house down at the beginning of March,” said John King, Rocky King’s brother. “He’s been out of jail many times, even the morning of the shooting he was in jail for 27 minutes for criminal trespassing and he just keeps bonding out.”

He said Rocky was the first person shot.

“The shooter actually came through the back door and came in right behind my brother and put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger. My brother had no idea he was even there. He fell to the floor, but he was conscious through the entire shooting.”

According to King, Wilson shot Amanda Windham next, then Kelsey Wilson.

Kelsey was the one who called 911. Windham died at the scene.

“She was a great person and she will be greatly missed,” King said. “She did a lot for the community as well.”

King added that his brother now has a metal plate in his head but is expected to make a full recovery.

“It has really been miraculous,” King explained. “The community has really supported my brother and my niece. They are both okay and stable. They will be fine, they will recover from this even though it’s going to be a long hard journey for them to get back to where they were. But the community has really stepped up and kind of helped out.”

He said they are mourning the loss of Amanda and want justice to be served.

The King family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs and the home fire. If you would like to help out you can click here.