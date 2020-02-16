Brother remembers sister killed in I-40 crash, as driver faces charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is facing charges in a crash that killed a driver and a good samaritan. We’re now hearing from family members of the victims.

It’s a case we’ve covered since March of last year. Now, Knox County’s grand jury presenting charges against Mckenzie Lashley. There are eleven counts in all, including vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and repeat DUI.

The wreck happened on I-40. We told you at the time that one driver, 23-year-old Sarah Kasunic had been involved in a crash, and 38-year-old Ashley Moore appeared to have stopped to help. They were both hit by another vehicle.

Sarah’s brother Michael FaceTimed with WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel from his home in Pennsylvania, remembering his sister for her compassion.

“She would literally give anybody the shirt off of her back, and she would go to great lengths to be a very loyal friend to everybody, as well as a great sister,” said Michael Kasunic.

Michael is remembering his sister Sarah for her caring nature. It’s a quality made evident in her career choice as she worked as a traveling nurse, as well as in her efforts to set up a scholarship for nursing students in need of financial help. Her compassion was even highlighted after her death. Sarah’s organs were donated to several people.

“For me, that’s one of the few things that makes it bearable is the fact that her generosity lives on, her compassion lives on. Her heart lives on, quite literally in that little girl from Michigan,” said Michael.

Sarah was killed in a crash on I-40 back in March of 2019. Knoxville police say it appeared Ashley Moore had stopped to help, when she was also hit.

The driver is now facing charges related to the crash, but the women’s loved ones are continuing to focus on their memories. Ashley’s husband Max told us his wife lived to help people, and being around her made him a better person.

“I describe her as Sarah’s guardian angel, her helping hand. She went out of her way as a good samaritan to stop and help Sarah,” said Michael.

Both families are still struggling to cope with the loss of two people that they loved very much.

Meanwhile, court records show Lashley pleaded guilty to a first-offense DUI back in 2011 after being pulled over on Cumberland Avenue.