Bruce Willis kicked out of store for ‘refusing’ to wearing mask

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bruce Willis has apologized for an “error in judgment” after “refusing” to wear a mask in public, according to reports.
“It was an error in judgment,” the actor told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.
“Be safe out there everyone, and let’s continue to mask up,” he added.
His statement was released Tuesday, two days after Willis was photographed leaving a Los Angeles pharmacy wearing a scarf around his neck.
Willis reportedly refused to leave the store after being asked to by an employee, PageSix reported.
