Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary announces concert series artists

PETROS, Tenn. (WATE) – Tickets for this year’s Live at Brushy Concert series at the historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary are set to go on sale Tuesday.

There are five performance dates lined up for Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. Everything starts with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Saturday, May 23.

Aaron Lewis will perform on Saturday, June 27. Sawyer Brown with Fairview Union will take the stage Saturday, July 18.

Del McCoury, Sam Bush and the Yonder Mountain String Band will take part in the Bluegrass at Brushy event on Saturday, August 22.

The concert series will conclude on Saturday, September 5 with a performance by Whiskey Myers and Larry Fleet.

Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, later called Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex, was established in 1896 and operated until 2009. The prison gained notoriety with notable inmates including James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr.

The historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary opened as a visitors attraction in July of 2018 and features a museum, distillery and restaurant.