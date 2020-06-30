Bruster’s Ice Cream, Medic hosting Pint for a Pint blood drive event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bruster’s is hoping they can tempt your sweet tooth into donating blood this week.

The ice cream parlor is hosting Pint for a Pint on Wednesday and Thursday, July 1-2, to benefit Medic Regional Blood Center. Blood donors can receive a pint of ice cream from any of the stops and/or centers. A mask is required to donate.

Where to donate:

Medic Regional locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.; 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike, Suite 4; 6:30 a.m to 6 p.m. Wed. and 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thur.

Mobile locations:

Bruster’s – Maryville – 1400 W. Broadway Ave.; 11 am. to 7 p.m.

Bruster’s – Cedar Bluff – 1043 Old Cedar Bluff Road; 11 am. to 7 p.m.

Bruster’s – Emory Road – 906 E. Emory Road; 11 am. to 7 p.m.

Bruster’s – Rocky Hill – 7670 S. Northshore Drive; 11 am. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday mobile locations:

West Side YMCA – 400 North Winston Road; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family Dollar in Loudon – 1046 Mulberry St., noon to 6 p.m.

Louisville Town Hall – 3623 Louisville Road, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday Only:

Bradley’s Pit Barbecue & Grill in Sweetwater – 517 New Highway 68, noon to 6 p.m.

Blairland Baptist Church in Loudon – 730 Steekee St., noon to 6 p.m.

