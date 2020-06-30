KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bruster’s is hoping they can tempt your sweet tooth into donating blood this week.
The ice cream parlor is hosting Pint for a Pint on Wednesday and Thursday, July 1-2, to benefit Medic Regional Blood Center. Blood donors can receive a pint of ice cream from any of the stops and/or centers. A mask is required to donate.
Where to donate:
Medic Regional locations:
- Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.; 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike, Suite 4; 6:30 a.m to 6 p.m. Wed. and 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thur.
Mobile locations:
- Bruster’s – Maryville – 1400 W. Broadway Ave.; 11 am. to 7 p.m.
- Bruster’s – Cedar Bluff – 1043 Old Cedar Bluff Road; 11 am. to 7 p.m.
- Bruster’s – Emory Road – 906 E. Emory Road; 11 am. to 7 p.m.
- Bruster’s – Rocky Hill – 7670 S. Northshore Drive; 11 am. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday mobile locations:
- West Side YMCA – 400 North Winston Road; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Family Dollar in Loudon – 1046 Mulberry St., noon to 6 p.m.
- Louisville Town Hall – 3623 Louisville Road, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday Only:
- Bradley’s Pit Barbecue & Grill in Sweetwater – 517 New Highway 68, noon to 6 p.m.
- Blairland Baptist Church in Loudon – 730 Steekee St., noon to 6 p.m.
LATEST STORIES
- KPD resuming normal traffic crash responses after ransomware attack in early June
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Another 1,212 new cases to push total to 43,509
- Bruster’s Ice Cream, Medic hosting Pint for a Pint blood drive event
- Knoxville announces neighborhoods participating in inaugural Fourth of July decoration contest
- Netflix moves $100 million to banks serving Black communities