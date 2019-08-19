Bubba Fest to bring celebrities from across entertainment to East Tennessee



The state fair meets comic con this weekend with the return of Bubba Fest.

The three-day festival brings together celebrities, entertainment and events you can’t find anywhere else.

This event offers fans a chance to meet celebrities, get autographs, shop for merchandise, see awesome TV and movie cars and watch and participate in fun events going on all weekend.

Guests include the legendary Chuck Norris, Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Machete’s Danny Trejo, Flash Gordon’s Sam J. Jones, Austin Powers’ Mindy Sterling and the king of NASCAR Richard Petty and many many more.

This convention runs from Friday through Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center.

It all starts with VIP pre-registration and a kick-off party at noon and 8 p.m.

Tickets for single-day entry cost $39 and two-day tickets cost $59. Kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult admission.

Visit bubbafest.com for more information.

