New Buc-ee’s will bring jobs and have positive economic impact on Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday, the news broke of the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center making its way to Tennessee. Specifically, it will set up shop in Crossville.

The new travel center will have an impact on the town and county’s economy, Cumberland County’s mayor says this idea has been in the works for yeas, and is a massive project.

It will take up over 53,000 square feet with 120 fueling positions, and will feature Texas Barbecue, homemade fudge, beaver nuggets, jerky and pastries. The business will also bring at least 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning above minimum wage, full benefits and three weeks of vacation.

“Cumberland County and Crossville, we’re growing,” Mayor Allen Foster said. “We’ve got a good, strong workforce. We have a great location. We’re approximately halfway between Nashville and Knoxville so people traveling that area, they’re going to be able to see it and stop right in.”

Mayor Foster says the location they’ve chosen, right off of Interstate 40, is set up to handle a lot of traffic. The convenience store is set to break ground next week.