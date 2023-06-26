SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday was a big day for the city of Sevierville and those traveling by exit 407. The newest and biggest Buc-ee’s has officially opened its doors.

As of 6:00 a.m. on June 26, the convenience store was open to the public with options for the whole family.

While at the opening, I met with families traveling from 36 hours away and another coming up from Alabama just for this opening.

“This has been on the agenda from months ago to come to the Buc-ee’s grand opening,” the Dawson and Lowdermill family said. “We are going to the Buc-ee’s grand opening and then Dollywood, you can see Buc-ee’s came first on the list.”

Of course, I had to jump behind the counter and join in the fun of the most popular station in the store. The brisket at Buc-ee’s is no joke, the company touts it as world-class, however, the Buc-ee’s experience is more than meat.

Dominic Webster learning how to make brisket Buc-ee’s style (WATE)

“We really came in for the brisket and we left with everything else so we are excited,” Brittany Williams and friends said.

That “everything else” refers to products you most likely won’t find at other gas stations. Things like furniture, home decor and even barbecue grills.

“For Buc-ee’s it just means everything,” District Manager Brent Call said. “This is a great location and it’s such a great community and it’s just going to be great to be a part of this exit and this 407 experience and the gateway to the Smokies. So, as far as Buc-ee’s is concerned we are very happy to be here and very excited.”

Tennessee lawmakers and dignitaries from across the Southern United States were in attendance for the traditional ribbon cutting, but in true Buc-ee’s style, we also enjoyed a brisket toast.

This is the largest Buc-ee’s in the country, for now, boasting a 74,000-square-foot retail space. Exit 407 in Sevierville is officially in its Buc-ee’s era and it will stay that way for quite some time.