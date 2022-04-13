KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mass hiring event for the soon-to-open Buc-ee’s Crossville location is slated for next month, according to human resources personnel with the company.

The “friendliest beaver” chain of gas stations and convenience stores has been expanding from its home state of Texas to other southern states for years and two locations are opening in Tennessee: Crossville at the Genesis Road exit off Interstate 40, and Sevier County, at the Exit 407 development off I-40.

Buc-ee’s HR said on Wednesday that the Buc-ee’s Crossville mass hiring event is happening May 17-21 and will bring 400 new jobs with starting pay at $16-18 an hour with benefits; including a 6% matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.

How to attend hiring event

To receive an invitation to the mass hiring event, candidates are asked to apply online for one of the roles which include management, stocking, merchandising, food service and cashier.

Buc-ee’s Crossville is set to open in July and the company is currently accepting applications.

Job Listings at Buc-ee’s, Ltd. (icims.com)