SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While an opening date has not been officially set, a corporate spokesperson for Buc-ee’s said that the new location in the Kodak and Sevierville area is planning to open in just a few months.

Those hoping to grab some beaver nuggets or fresh, hot brisket a little closer to home in East Tennessee will soon be in luck. Shelly Matthews, who works for Buc-ee’s on the corporate level, said that the targeted date for opening is May 2023.

While many of the positions posted online require candidates to be able to train in Texas, Alabama, or Georgia for at least 6 months before returning to the Sevierville location, the salaried positions begin at $100,000 per year with benefits.

The positions listed online include a bookkeeper, assistant gift/merchandise manager, general manager, assistant general manager, deli/food service manager, cleaning and maintenance manager, human resource representative, and car wash manager among other managerial-level positions.

Those who are interested in entry-level positions may be able to apply soon as well. Matthews said that frontline positions will be opening this month. The current listings for the Crossville Buc-ees appear to start pay for their frontline positions at $16 per hour, and these positions include insurance, three weeks of paid time off, and a 401k with 100% matching up to 6%.

The next major step for the Sevierville Buc-ees will be the invitation-only mass hiring event, which Matthews said is scheduled for April 11-13. To see what positions are listed at Buc-ees, click here.