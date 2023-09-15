CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Plans have been halted for a new Buc-ee’s location in Clarksville as the company pulled back plans after possible traffic issues.

The Buc-ee’s was slated for a location at Exit 1 off Interstate 24 near the Kentucky state line.

The company reportedly withdrew its site review because it could not come to terms with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

Buc-ee’s said it was “no longer confident” in its ability to come to an agreement about “necessary traffic improvements.”

Those improvements refer to road work that needed to be done on Exit 1.

A spokesperson for TDOT told News 2 the department “supported the city’s desire for more improvements to the traffic plans.”