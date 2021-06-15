Countdown to Beaver Nuggets: Crossville Buc-ee’s location breaks ground

Speaker Cameron Sexton poses with Buc-ee’s mascot at groundbreaking in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is now one step close to getting Beaver Nuggets and more as the groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday for the Crossville Buc-ee’s location.

The new travel center right off of Interstate 40 on Genesis Road will be more than 53,000 square feet in size. It will carry thousands of snacks, meals, and drinks for sale. Plus there will be 120 spots to fuel up.

An exact date for when the Crossville Buc-ee’s will open has not been announced, but the company’s website says it could be open sometime in 2023.