CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s officially almost Beaver Nuggets time in Tennessee. The first Buc-ee’s location in the state is opening in late June just ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The Crossville Buc-ee’s location will open Monday, June 27. Details for the grand opening and what else visitors can expect such as the menu, are forthcoming.

Last week, Buc-ee’s held a mass hiring event for the location between Knoxville and Nashville, where 250 new jobs with starting pay at $16-18 an hour with benefits were offered to fill.

The chain of gas stations and convenience stores that features its “friendliest beaver” mascot has been expanding from its home state of Texas to other southern states for years and two locations are opening in Tennessee: Crossville at the Genesis Road exit off Interstate 40, and Sevier County, at the Exit 407 development off I-40.

Buc-ee’s, Cumberland County and Crossville officials broke ground on the Crossville Buc-ee’s in June 2021. The travel center will be more than 53,000 square feet in size and will carry thousands of snacks, meals, and drinks for sale; as well as 120 gas pumps to fuel up.

The location was the first one announced for Tennessee in June 2021, when officials announced the groundbreaking event. Weeks later, the company confirmed that a 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center would be constructed at the 200-acre commercial development off of Exit 407 on I-40.