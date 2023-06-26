SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The newest Buc-ee’s location in Tennessee opened Monday morning. Elected officials including the Tennesse governor spoke at the grand opening ceremony.

Doors opened to the public at 6 a.m. and a ribbon cutting was held at 11 a.m. Thousands of Buc-ee’s fans and Beaver Nuggets fanatics are expected to visit the store on opening day. Buc-ee’s confound Beaver Aplin also spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and joked about the friendly competition between the states of Texas and Tennessee.

Spanning over an acre and a half, the new location features the world’s largest convenience store, for the time being, as well as a 250-foot car wash.

In addition to the 120 gas pumps, Buc-ee’s visitors often rave about the store’s Beaver Nuggets, fresh hot brisket, beef jerky, and specialty decor. While pursuing the full store could easily take an hour or two, those dedicated to getting in and out might be able to make it through the 74,000-square-foot store fairly quickly during less busy hours.

(Photo: Hope McAlee/WATE Digital)

(Photo: Hope McAlee/WATE Digital)

(Photo: Hope McAlee/WATE Digital)

(Photo: Hope McAlee/WATE Digital)

(Photo: Hope McAlee/WATE Digital)

(Photo: Hope McAlee/WATE Digital)

(Photo: Hope McAlee/WATE Digital)

(Photo: Hope McAlee/WATE Digital)

Located conveniently off of Exit 407 from eastbound Interstate 40 in East Tennessee, the new location is relatively easy to get to. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says eastbound traffic should use the right two lanes to take Exit 407, then use the leftmost right-hand turn lane off the exit ramp before turning left onto Gateway Boulevard.

Those traveling westbound on I-40 will want to use the right two lanes to take Exit 407 before proceeding southbound through the diverging diamond and then turning left onto Gateway Boulevard, TDOT says.

The Sevierville Buc-ee’s is the first business to open at Exit 407: Gateway to Adventure, a 200-acre development owned and operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians aiming to attract some of the millions of visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Sevierville Buc-ee’s is now the second Buc-ee’s location in Tennessee, as the Crossville store opened in June 2022. A third Tennessee location in Murfreesboro is slated to open in September 2024, while a fourth location is anticipated to open in Clarksville, Tenn.