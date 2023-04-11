KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The opening date for the highly anticipated Sevierville Buc-ee’s has been announced.

Buc-ee’s began an invitation-only mass hiring event on Tuesday, signaling that opening day could be expected soon. Previously, Buc-ee’s estimated their opening date would be in May.

A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s said the Sevierville location will open on Monday, June 5, meeting an early estimate the company made that it would open in the Summer of 2023.

The Sevierville location is expected to be 74,000 square feet, giving it the title of the world’s largest convenience store. The location is also expected to feature 120 gas pumps and a 250-foot-long car wash.

The brand-new Buc-ee’s location is nearing the final stages of construction just off Exit 407 from I-40.

This branch will be the newest Buc-ee’s in Tennessee for only a little while, as a third Buc-ee’s location was announced in December of 2022. According to the report, the third location will be in Murfreesboro.