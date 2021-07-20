Buck Moon: What you need to know ahead of July’s full moon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The latest full moon is coming this week. July’s full moon, known as the Buck Moon will appear over Tennessee on Friday, July 23 at 9:37 p.m. CST.

Why is it called the “Buck Moon”?

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern part of the United States called July’s moon the Buck Moon because it appears at the time of the year where male deer, known as bucks, regrow their antlers to be bigger than the year before.

The moon is also known as the Thunder Moon due to the frequent thunderstorms that are common in summer.

The Buck Moon isn’t the only reason to keep your eyes on the night sky. The Perseid Meteor Shower is also underway. Tennesseans can check out the “best meteor shower of the year” now through August 24.

Next month’s full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will be visible on August 22.

In the meantime, if you go outside and grab photos of the Buck Moon this weekend, make sure to send them to PIX@wkrn.com or submit them below.