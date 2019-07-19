Buffalo Soldiers visit Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Historic Buffalo Soldiers visited Knoxville Friday and shared their stories at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

Buffalo Soldiers are members of the 24th Infantry Regimental combat team. The 24th Infantry was formed after the Civil War – one of the first four troops of African American soldiers to serve in the U.S. Army.

The 24th given the title “Buffalo Soldiers” from Native Americans on the western frontier – as a signal of respect for their fierceness in fighting.

The Buffalo Soldiers were segregated until 1951.

The more than 400 members of today’s 24th Infantry Regiment are veterans who work to share their stories.