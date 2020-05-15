Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Tennessee to reopen dining rooms on May 20

(WJHL) — Buffalo Wild Wings locations across Tennessee will reopen their dining rooms on Wednesday, May 20.
The company also announced measures to protect staff members and customers, including using single-use and disposable menus, condiments, cutlery, and cups. Dining areas will be configured to allow for at least six feet of distance between guests. Employees will have their wellness checked upon arrival for work according to the company.
Restaurants will continue to offer delivery and takeout service via the Buffalo Wild Wings app and website.
Buffalo Wild Wings has locations in Johnson City and Kingsport.
