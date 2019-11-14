Bulletproof K9 vest donated to Gatlinburg Police Department

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A four-legged officer with the Gatlinburg Police Department has received a special donation.

GPD K9, Aura, received a bullet and stab protective vest Wednesday morning thanks to the organization “Vested Interest in K9’s.

The nonprofit was established 10 years ago and has provided more than 3500 of these vests.

“We are grateful for the protective vest for K9 Officer Aura,” says Police Chief Randy Brackins. “Aura is a hardworking member of the Department and needs the same type of protection as our Patrol Officers.”