Buncombe Co., Asheville approve resolution to remove Confederate monuments

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County and the City of Asheville have approved a joint resolution to remove Confederate monuments from the Buncombe County Courthouse and Pack Square Park.

The resolution was approved by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners Tuesday by a vote of 4-3.

Asheville City Council voted 7-0 to approve the resolution on June 9.

Included in the resolution is The Vance Monument in Pack Square Park, a memorial monument honoring the 60th Regiment of the North Carolina Confederate soldiers located in front of the Buncombe County Courthouse, and a monument known as the “Robert E. Lee Dixie Highway, Colonel John Connally Marker” in Pack Square Park.

The latter two monuments are owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and are located on county and city property, respectively.

The resolution requests that the United Daughters of the Confederacy announce within 30 days their intention to remove the two monuments to be completed within 90 days.

A task force will also be created to determine how to proceed with removing or repurposing the the Vance Monument.

Unlike South Carolina, North Carolina law allows for the relocation or removal of monuments in certain situations, including threats to public safety.

