Burger King, Cheesecake Factory offering promotions amid COVID-19 outbreak

(WJW) — Some restaurant chains are offering special promotions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cheesecake Factory is currently offering customers a free slice of cheesecake with orders of at least $30.

Customers must use the code “FREESLICE” when ordering online.

The promotion runs until April 16 at participating locations only. Additional rules and restrictions apply.

Meanwhile, Burger King will soon begin offering two free kids meals with every adult meal purchased on the Burger King app, Business Insider reports.

The promotion will begin nationwide next week and will continue for a limited time while supplies last. 

Additionally, Uber Eats announced Monday that they would be waiving delivery fees across the US and Canada in effort to help keep local businesses busy during the pandemic.

“We will also launch daily dedicated, targeted marketing campaigns — both in-app and via email — to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app,” the online food ordering platform said in a press release.

