Burger King testing out French Fry Sandwich

Some Burger King stores overseas are trying out a french fry filled sandwich.

The ‘Chip Butty’ is being sold in New Zealand.

It comes with fries sandwiched between a sesame seed bun with ketchup and mayonnaise.

U.S. stores tried a similar version in 2013, but that one included a hamburger patty.

