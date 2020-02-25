Burger King testing out French Fry Sandwich

Some Burger King stores overseas are trying out a french fry filled sandwich.
The ‘Chip Butty’ is being sold in New Zealand.
It comes with fries sandwiched between a sesame seed bun with ketchup and mayonnaise.
U.S. stores tried a similar version in 2013, but that one included a hamburger patty.
