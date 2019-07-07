Burglary call leads to 4-hour standoff in LaFollette

A burglary call led to a 4-hour standoff Saturday night between LaFollette police and a man who barricaded himself in a home on West Central Avenue.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the 1000-block of West Central Avenue in LaFollette.

Upon arrival, officers found out that Timothy Williams had barricaded himself inside the home.

Williams told police he was armed and that he’d shoot anyone who entered the home and then shoot himself.

After four hours of negotiations with LaFollette police, Williams exited the house peacefully surrendering himself to officers.

Williams was transported to Tennova Hospital where he will undergo a mental evaluation. Charges are pending at this time until after the evaluation is complete.