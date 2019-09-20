Burn ban issued for Big South Fork due to dry conditions

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – With East Tennessee experiencing prolonged dry conditions, Big South Fork National River & Recreation area has issued a partial burn ban inside the park.

Due to dry conditions, park officials have temporarily restricted people within the backcountry areas of Big South Fork from building, maintaining, attending or using any fire, campfire or cooking fire. Portable stoves that use pressurized gas, liquid fuel, propane or alcohol are still permitted.

Campfires and cooking fires may still be used in designated developed campgrounds, picnic areas and residential areas of the park within established fire containers or rings in accordance with park regulations.

Park superintendent Stephanie Nicholas says restrictions will only be lifted only after sufficient rainfall has been received and soil moisture increases significantly.

Designated campgrounds and picnic areas are