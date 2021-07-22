Burn ban issued for Knox County due to air quality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials said Thursday the Knox County Air Quality Management issued a burn ban effective July 22 due to poor air quality. Knox County residents are asked to refrain from having open burning of any materials until further notice. 

A code orange air quality alert was issued Thursday for parts of Middle and East Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as smoke from wildfires burning out west moved through the United States.

The large fires burning out west have sent smoke high enough into the atmosphere to be carried thousands of miles east by upper-level winds this week, prompting health alerts as some of the small inhalable particles from the smoke, known as particulates, get closer to the ground. 

