Burnt body found in Hawkins County triggers suspicious death investigation

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Hawkins County deputies are investigating a suspicious death with help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a burned body was found in Mooresburg Monday morning.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the agency received a complaint of what appeared to be burnt human remains on Substation Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Deputies dispatched to the scene found the body of a deceased male that appeared to have been burned.

HCSO detectives are investigating with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Sheriff Lawson said in a press release that a ‘very intense’ ongoing investigation is underway and no other information was available.

