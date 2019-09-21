Bus crashes near Bryce Canyon NP killing 4, injuring more than a dozen others

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Five people remain in critical condition after a bus crash that killed four Chinese tourists and injured dozens more near Bryce Canyon National Park.
Several agencies responded to the crash on Highway 12 in Garfield County late Friday morning.
Utah Highway Patrol said a tour bus with 30 passengers plus the driver was eastbound on SR-12 heading towards Bryce Canyon. The bus drifted off the road to the right. The driver overcorrected to the left and the bus rolled one time.
The bus landed on a guardrail during the roll and then came to rest on its wheels blocking the westbound lane.
SR-12 was closed for nearly eight hours while Utah Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said Friday evening that the bus originated in Southern California, and the tourists on board were natives of mainland China.
The National Transportation Safety Board announced a 10-member team would be responding to the crash site on Saturday to begin a safety investigation.
