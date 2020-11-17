Bus driver quarantine shifts Grainger County Schools to online learning

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – All Grainger County schools will temporarily switch to remote learning due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Grainger County School Superintendent James Atkins says the switch will happen on Friday, November 20 and stay in place through Tuesday, November 24.

Atkins attributed the shortage of available bus drivers due to quarantining.

This is a developing story and we’ll update as information becomes available.

