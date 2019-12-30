Bus driver stops for lost dogs, helps reunite them with their family for the holidays

(WISN/CNN) – A Milwaukee bus driver reunited a pair of lost dogs with their owners just in time for the holidays.

The driver spotted animals running down the street at night and didn’t think twice about bringing them on board.

A video shows Jamie Grabowski rescuing Boy and Nero, two buddies and apparently escape artists.

“I couldn’t leave them out there like that because you know people nowadays, I mean if they can hit humans, I mean what is a dog?” Grabowski said.

The dogs had wandered from their home about two and a half miles away and their family had been out all night looking for them.

“We were out looking for them for a good two to three hours. We could not find them. We were panicked. We were scared,” said Stephanie Gomez.

A police officer took them into animal control. The Doberman and pit bull had no colors or microchips, but the family called the shelter.

“I was so happy that someone took time out of their day to turn in our dogs and say, I found the dogs,” Gomez said.