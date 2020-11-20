Bus wreck sends 2 Knox County students to hospital for evaluation

A bus is towed after being damaged in a wreck near Pleasant Ridge Road in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two students are being checked out at the hospital after a minor bus crash near Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. The students were taken as a precautionary measure.

Bus 87 was involved in the wreck near the intersection of Pleasant Ridge and Bradshaw roads, in northwest Knoxville. Police say 30 students were on the bus at the time of the wreck.

The front right fender and tire area was visibly damaged and the bus was towed from the scene. No word yet on how the wreck happened, or if another vehicle was involved.

The call came in at 3:58 p.m. with the caller reporting possible injuries.

The bus is owned by SCU Bus Lines LLC, an approved contractor with the district.