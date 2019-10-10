Bush 41’s service dog, Sully, receives public service award

(CNN) – The canine who served as former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog is receiving a top honor.

The ASPCA says Sully the yellow Labrador Retriever has earned the Public Service Award.

According to the non-profit, the award is given to an animal or officer who “has demonstrated a commitment to his or her career.”

Sully served by Bush’s side from June 2018 until the former President’s death in November.

Since his death, Sully has worked as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland.

There he assists injured veterans and their families while also offering them comfort.