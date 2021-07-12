84 Lumber hiring positions at retail facilities in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 84 Lumber is looking to fill a number of positions at its retail facilities in the Knoxville area.

To make it easier to apply, the company is holding a hiring event Tuesday, July 13th at its facility on 5802 Middlebrook Pike. The hiring event runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. You are asked to pre-register if possible. To learn more about 84 Lumber, go to: https://www.84lumber.com/careers/.