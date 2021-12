KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are looking for a job, Luttrell Staffing Group of Alcoa is hoping to help. Luttrell Staffing has scheduled a job fair for Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Vonore Library. The event runs from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

For more you can call 865-685-0537 or Text LUTTRELL to 25000. You can also visit the Luttrell Staffing website at jobs.luttrellstaffing.com/.