BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — American Job Center Tennessee is hosting a career fair on Friday, January 28th.

The event will feature numerous employers like Denso, Blackberry Farms, Sitel and more. The one-day event will be held at the Blount County Library from noon until 3 pm. For more information email Knoxville.AJC@tn.gov.

