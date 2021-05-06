American Job Center to host virtual hiring event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — American Job Center-Tennessee is holding a virtual hiring event on Tuesday, May 18.

The event will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Employers representing health care, transportation, hospitality, construction, business administration, IT and other job sectors will be taking part.

To get a better look as well as to sign up, go to portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/7785-employment-resource-madness. You can also access this page by visiting www.blountchamber.com/resources/job-board.