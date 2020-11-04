KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are looking to make a difference, a career with American Medical Response/Rural Metro may be for you.
Positions as paramedics, emergency medical technicians and vehicle service technicians are available. To learn more and to apply, go to careers-amr.icims.com/jobs.
LATEST BUSINESS BUZZ
- AMR/Rural Metro hiring paramedics, EMTs
- The Business Buzz: O.H. Ingram River Aged Whiskey coming to East TN
- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation hiring for 3 positions
- Maryville-based Denver Hunt Company seeking carpenter
- Blount Chamber of Commerce holding virtual job fair this week