CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Formall, Inc. in Anderson County is looking to add to its crew.
Formall is a metal and plastics fabricator. The company is holding a job fair Tuesday outside of its location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Lake City Highway.
Social distancing will be practiced and you are asked to please wear a mask.
MORE BUSINESS BUZZ
- Anderson County metal, plastics fabricator Formall Inc. hiring
- National Nuclear Security Administration holds virtual job fair
- Dollywood set to hold job fairs
- Job fair coming up in Sevier County
- The Business Buzz: Dollywood looking to fill multiple positions