Anderson County metal, plastics fabricator Formall Inc. hiring

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Formall, Inc. in Anderson County is looking to add to its crew.

Formall is a metal and plastics fabricator. The company is holding a job fair Tuesday outside of its location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Lake City Highway.

Social distancing will be practiced and you are asked to please wear a mask.

MORE BUSINESS BUZZ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter