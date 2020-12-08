Anderson County Sheriff’s Office hosting job fair Dec. 17

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill a number of positions including patrol, corrections, communications deputies and more.
As a matter of fact, they’re hosting a job fair that’s scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Anderson County Jail.
Keep in mind, if you qualify, there’s a civil service test that will need to be completed that day.
According to a tweet by ACSO, “For more information on Corrections positions, please contact Captain Vowell at svowell@tnacso.net. If you have questions for the other positions, please contact Captain Sharp at ksharp@tnacso.net.”
